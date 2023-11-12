Jharkhand: Tribal activists threaten 'self-immolation' during PM Modi's visit

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:18 pm Nov 12, 202302:18 pm

Tribal activists have threatened to self-immolate if Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not make any announcement regarding the recognition of the "Sarna" religion during his Jharkhand visit on Wednesday (November 15). According to Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) President Salkhan Murmu, the activists will also observe a fast from 10:00am to 1:00pm in Jharkhand and other states on the same day to support their demand.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's visit falls on the occasion of tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary and Jharkhand Foundation Day. Tribals in Jharkhand, mostly Sarna followers and nature worshipers, have been demanding a separate religious identity for decades. They argue that since the Center has removed the "Others" option from the religion column for the next census, Sarna followers would be forced to skip the column or identify as members of one of the six religions—Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, or Sikh.

2 activists independently decided to immolate themselves: ASA chief

Murmu revealed that the self-immolation threat was issued by two activists of the ASA, who clarified that their decision was made independently. "If he (the PM) doesn't make the Centre's stand clear over our demand, the two activists have decided to immolate themselves at 4:00pm at Ulihatu and Bokaro," PTI quoted the ASA president as saying.

Who are the 2 tribal activists

The two activists have been identified as Kanhu Ram Tuddu and Chandra Mohan Mardi, according to The Telegraph. Tuddu is a native of the Sonua block in West Singhbhum district, and Mardi hails from Bokaro district's Peterwar block. The ASA had also organized a rally in Ranchi last Wednesday to press the central government to recognize the tribal Sarna religion.

Jharkhand CM's stand on Sarna religious code for tribals

On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the decision to recognize the Sarna religious code for tribals depends entirely on the Centre. In his letter to PM Modi in September, Soren sought the recognition of the Sarna code for tribals and stated that their population in the region had gone down from 38% to 26% over the last eight decades.

All you need to know about Sarna

Sarna is a religious faith followed mainly by indigenous communities in the Chota Nagpur Plateau region across states like West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand. It is also known as "Sarna Dharma" or the "Religion of the Holy Woods" and is India's largest tribal religion. According to tribals, a Sarna code in the census survey would let them officially identify as followers of the Sarna faith.