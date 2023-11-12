Uttarakhand: Tunnel collapses in Uttarkashi, dozens of workers feared trapped

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:47 pm Nov 12, 202302:47 pm

Tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand, trapping dozens of workers

Dozens of workers are feared to have been trapped inside an under-construction tunnel on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after a portion of it reportedly collapsed on Sunday morning. Emergency teams led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to the site, and a rescue operation is currently in progress. Although no deaths have been reported so far, the possibility of fatalities remains a concern for the administration.

Nearly 40 workers feared trapped: Report

The incident occurred around 4:00am on Sunday when a 150-meter segment of the four-and-a-half-kilometer-long tunnel connecting Silkyara to Dandalgaon collapsed, according to PTI. While the exact number of workers trapped has yet to be determined, around 40 workers are believed to be stuck. A narrow opening has been made in the wall of the tunnel so that an oxygen pipe can be inserted.

Joint rescue operation underway

Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi said that a part of the "Silkyara Tunnel" broke about 200 meters ahead of the starting point, trapping the workers. Currently, a joint rescue operation is underway by police, NDRF, State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade, and the executing agency National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), he said. Once completed, the tunnel is projected to cut the distance between Uttarkashi and Yamunotri Dham by 26 kilometers.

Monsoon season wreaks havoc in Uttarakhand

This incident comes on the heels of a similar event in August when 114 workers were trapped inside the "Edit-II" tunnel of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line project due to flooding from a nearby stream. According to reports, the heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand might have played a role in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse. Recently, the monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in the state, leading to loss of life and widespread destruction of buildings, roads, and highways.