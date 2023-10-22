Israel-Hamas war: India sends relief material to Palestine

Israel-Hamas war: India sends relief material to Palestine

By Riya Baibhawi 12:04 pm Oct 22, 2023

The aid comes days after PM Modi spoke to Palestinian president

India has sent 6.5 tons of medical aid and 32 tons of disaster relief material to war-hit Palestine. The succor was carried on a C-17 Globemaster aircraft and will be supplied through Egypt's Rafah border crossing. The death toll from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has crossed 4,000, with nearly 70 percent of the dead in the Gaza Strip being children and women.

PM Modi speaks to Palestinian president

India's humanitarian aid to Palestinians comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. During the conversation, he assured that India would continue providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. PM Modi also offered his condolences for the civilian lives lost in the recent bombing at a Gaza hospital.

