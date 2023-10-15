Hamas commander behind Israel infiltration killed in airstrike

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:47 pm Oct 15, 202303:47 pm

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) officially announced the death of a top commander of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in an Israeli airstrike on Sunday. Identified as Billal Al Kedra, the Hamas operative was a commander of the Nukhba forces' southern Khan Yunis unit and was allegedly responsible for attacks on the border villages of Nir Oz and Nirim in Israel last weekend.

Why does this story matter?

This new development comes a day after Murad Abu Murad, head of the terrorist group's air force, was also killed by the IAF during an overnight airstrike in the Gaza Strip. Reportedly, Murad was mostly "responsible for directing terrorists during the massacre on Saturday." Israel declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian terrorist group launched a surprise from the blockaded Gaza Strip last Saturday.

Kedra was third key Hamas commander killed

The IAF launched the attack on the Gaza Strip based on intelligence provided by the Israel Securities Authority (ISA). Terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad were also killed. In addition, the IDF hit approximately a hundred military targets in Zaytun, Khan Yunis, and West Jabaliya. Kedra was the third prominent Hamas commander to be killed by Israeli forces in a week.

IAF provides details on striking several other Hamas targets

The country's air force said, "The IAF also struck over one hundred military targets located in Zaytun, Khan Yunis, and west Jabaliya." "These strikes impacted the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization by targeting its operational command centers, military compounds, dozens of launchers, anti-tank-missile launch posts and observation posts," the IAF announced on X (formerly Twitter).

IAF shares visuals of recent airstrike

Israel gives Gaza residents 3-hour deadline to flee

Meanwhile, Israel opened a safe route within 4km of the Lebanese border for Gaza residents on Sunday and gave them a 3-hour deadline to depart for the southern region. "We will not carry out any operations along this route from 10:00am to 1:00pm. During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza," stated the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

