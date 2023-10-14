Hamas's aerial force chief killed during Gaza airstrike: Israel

1/6

World 2 min read

Hamas's aerial force chief killed during Gaza airstrike: Israel

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:42 pm Oct 14, 202305:42 pm

Head of Hamas's aerial force killed in overnight Gaza strike, claims IAF

The head of Hamas's air force, Murad Abu Murad, was killed in an overnight airstrike in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) revealed on Saturday. Reportedly, the airstrike was targeted at a headquarters where the Palestinian terrorist group managed its aerial activity. Per the IAF, Murad was largely "responsible for directing terrorists during the massacre on Saturday."

2/6

Further details on Israel's airstrike on Gaza

Confirming the development, the IAF took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday and stated, "During the last day, fighter jets of the Air Force attacked the operational headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas, from where the organization's aerial activities were managed." "During the attack, Murad Abu Murad, the head of the air formation in Gaza City who took a large part and directed terrorists in the murderous attack on Saturday, was killed," it added.

3/6

Alleged visuals of Israel's airstrike that killed top Hamas chief

4/6

Israel-Hamas war enters day 8: Details

Israeli forces said they attacked dozens of installations related to Hamas's commando forces, which led the infiltration into Israel last Saturday, in separate strikes overnight. Following the attack on Saturday, Israel's armed forces began bombarding the Gaza Strip, dropping approximately 6,000 bombs until Thursday. On the other hand, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to the deaths of more than 3,000 people on both sides and left thousands injured.

5/6

More than 120 civilians being held captive: Report

The Israeli military also reportedly retrieved several Israelis' dead bodies after entering the Gaza Strip. According to Haaretz, Israeli Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed that during raids, the Israeli army "destroyed terrorist infrastructure and squads, including a Hamas unit that fired anti-tank missiles toward Israel." Furthermore, the Israeli military confirmed that Hamas was holding over 120 civilians hostage in Gaza.

6/6

Israel's Gaza strikes 'just the beginning': Netanyahu

On Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that intense bombing in Gaza was "just the beginning" of Israel's response to the Hamas attack. While reaffirming his earlier pledge of "destroying" Hamas, Netanyahu added, "We will never forgive, we will never let the world forget these horrors inflicted on the Jewish people." "We will fight our enemies using a power without limit," AFP quoted him as saying.