In a first, Hamas releases two American hostages

By Riya Baibhawi 12:09 pm Oct 21, 202312:09 pm

Hamas has captured over 200 Israeli and foreign nationals

Hamas authorities in the Gaza Strip released two American captives, Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan, on Friday. Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group that de-facto governs the Gaza Strip, attacked Israel on October 7, following which it reportedly abducted 203 people. The mother-daughter duo is a resident of Chicago, Illinois, in the United States. They reached Israel late Friday and are currently on their way to meet their relatives, the Times of Israel reported.

Why does this story matter?

The release, which is the first since the war broke out, was mediated by Qatar. The International Committee of the Red Cross also confirmed its contribution to the process. The hostage situation remains a constant worry for the Benjamin Netanyahu administration. On Saturday, the death toll reached 4,137, with the majority of them being civilians. The United Nations (UN) confirmed that nearly 70 percent of the people killed in the Gaza Strip were children and women.

Hamas releases footage of hostages

'Overwhelming sense of joy' upon their return

Ben Raanan, Natalie's half-brother, shared his "overwhelming sense of joy...and gratitude" upon hearing of their release. US President Joe Biden thanked the government of Qatar for mediating their release. In a statement, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker confirmed that both Judith and Natalie were receiving necessary treatment. Per Reuters, Hamas has proposed that it could release all the hostages in return for nearly 6,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israel, as a global movement demanding the release of hostages gains traction.

Calls for more releases and ongoing efforts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded more releases "immediately and unconditionally," asserting that every hostage should be set free. Majid al-Ansari, the Qatari government spokesperson, expressed optimism, adding, "We hope these efforts will lead to the release of all civilian hostages from every nationality." The Israeli military suspects that most of those kidnapped are still alive, with over 20 hostages being minors. Meanwhile, Hamas leaders affirmed that they are "working with all mediators" to diffuse the crisis.

Biden speaks to hostages

Israel's complete siege over Gaza

Israel has laid a complete siege over Gaza, saying it won't lift it until all hostages are safely released. The Gaza Strip, with an area of 365 square kilometers, is one of the world's most densely populated areas, with 5,500 people living per square km. Amidst the situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concerns about potential disease outbreaks in densely populated Gaza as a result of the ongoing conflict.