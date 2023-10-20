What's special about RAPIDX trains unveiled by PM Modi today



By Chanshimla Varah 04:04 pm Oct 20, 202304:04 pm

PM Modi flagged off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor on Friday. He also flagged off the RapidX train, renamed "NaMo Bharat," connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot this morning. The 17-kilometer priority segment of the country's first semi-high-speed regional train service will open to customers on Saturday at 6:00am.

Modi flags off RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai depot

Entire Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX network to open by 2025

On the other hand, the entire 82-kilometer Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX network is expected to be operational by 2025. Once operational, the route can be traveled in approximately one hour. It contains 24 stations, five of which are located along the 17-kilometer priority section: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. Notably, the project was built at a cost of Rs. 30,274 crore.

RRTS Corridor aims to reduce travel time

The RRTS Corridor's aim is to minimize travel time between Delhi and major cities in the NCR, allowing people to live outside of the capital and commute to work easily. The RAPIDX trains will have six coaches: four standard coaches, one premium with reclining seats and increased foot space, and one for women. The trains will also have pilot cabins on both ends.

From driver to entire crew, they are all women: Modi

Special features that make RAPIDX trains stand out

In addition, the trains will have a seating capacity of 407 passengers, with an additional 1,061 standing passengers. The coaches will have 2x2 seats with overhead luggage racks, on-board Wi-Fi, charging ports for each seat, a public announcement and display system, a dynamic route map display, a designated wheelchair area, and an emergency alarm system.

First aid facility available at all RAPIDX stations

All RAPIDX stations will also have first aid facilities. Ambulance services can be obtained for any medical emergency through Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS). A diaper-changing station has also been installed in the women's restroom at each station, and every station has drinking water and restrooms in the paid part of the concourse level.

Trains on priority corridor will operate every 15 minutes

The RAPIDX system is designed to travel at 180 km/h, which is comparable to the design speed of the wide-gauge Vande Bharat. This makes it India's quickest urban transit system. Initially, trains on the 17-kilometer priority corridor will operate every 15 minutes. They will run between 6:00am and 11:00pm and the last train from the two ends will be available at 11:00pm.

Know about the ticket prices

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the ticket fare for the priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai depot is Rs. 50 for Standard Class and Rs. 100 for Premium Class. The RRTS is being developed by the NCRTC, a joint venture between the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

8 corridors will be developed under RRTS project

In total, eight corridors will be developed under the RRTS project in the NCR. Out of them, three corridors have been prioritized to be implemented in Phase I, including the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar Corridor, and the Delhi-Panipat Corridor. The first RRTS project, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, will be shortly followed by the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridors.