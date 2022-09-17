India

Jharkhand: Pregnant woman crushed under tractor by loan recovery agent

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 17, 2022, 04:38 pm 2 min read

A massive protest was held against the incident with people demanding immediate arrest of the involved persons.

A terrible incident involving a debt-ridden farmer came to light in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Saturday. Mithilesh Mehta, a farmer, lost his pregnant 27-year-old daughter when a debt recovery agent crushed her beneath the tractor. The farmer failed to return the tractor loan on time, but the lending company was impatient and dispatched a recovery agent to confiscate his tractor, according to PTI.

Official What did the police say?

The Jharkhand Police said that a murder case was filed as soon as they learned of the occurrence. District Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said the case has been filed against four persons, including Mahindra Finance Company's manager and recovery agent. He said a special investigation team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Rajeev Kumar, has been formed to arrest those involved.

Incident What do we know about the incident so far?

On Friday, the recovery agent reached Mehta's place and demanded loan amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh. He said he would deposit Rs. 1.2 lakh immediately, but the agent didn't listen. The agent took away the tractor, but Mehta and his family tried to stop it. In the scuffle, his pregnant daughter fell in front of it and was crushed to death under its wheels.

Protest Massive protest by villagers, demand Rs 20 lakh compensation

Meanwhile, several villagers, primarily women, protested in front of the Hazaribagh collectorate on Friday and demanded the immediate arrest of the financial company's manager and recovery agent, according to PTI. Additionally, they demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the victim's family. Later, the unrest subdued after several hours following the assurance by the police.

Response How did the company react?

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the Hazaribagh incident. We stand with the family in this moment of grief," managing director and CEO of Mahindra group, Anish Shah said in a statement on Friday. He promised to look into the matter from all angles as well as look into the long-standing practice of hiring third-party collection agencies.