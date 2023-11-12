India backs UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine

1/5

World 2 min read

India backs UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:43 am Nov 12, 202311:43 am

India votes in favor of UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine

India voted in favor of a United Nations (UN) resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the "Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan," which was approved on Thursday. While India and 144 other nations voted in favor of the resolution, seven countries voted against it, and 18 others abstained from voting.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

This comes just weeks after India decided to abstain from voting in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) draft resolution submitted by Jordan that demanded an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. India, along with 44 other nations, abstained as the resolution lacked reference to Hamas's terror attacks on the Jewish nation that kick-started the conflict on October 7.

3/5

US, Canada among countries that voted against resolution

Notably, the seven nations that voted against the UN draft resolution included Hungary, Canada, the Federated States of Micronesia, Israel, Nauru, the Marshall Islands, and the United States (US). To recall, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the Hamas attack on Israel as a "terrorist" action. New Delhi also advocated the resumption of direct talks toward establishing a viable, sovereign, and independent State of Palestine, living side by side at peace with Israel.

4/5

Know about ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Israel started its military offensive in Gaza after the Palestinian terrorist group's October 7 cross-border attack on the Jewish nation, which killed over 1,400 Israelis. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip reported on Friday that more than 11,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the region, including almost 4,500 children, since the start of the conflict.

5/5

Gobal cry for ceasefire amid humanitarian crisis

Several nations across the world have called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid the increasing civilian casualties and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed on Saturday that Tel Aviv's quest to crush Hamas would continue with "full force." But he did suggest that a ceasefire was possible if all the 239 hostages kidnapped by the terror group were released.