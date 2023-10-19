PM Modi speaks to Palestinian President Abbas, assures aid

By Riya Baibhawi 08:21 pm Oct 19, 202308:21 pm

PM Modi called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday and offered his condolences for the civilian lives lost in the recent bombing at a Gaza hospital. PM Modi assured that India would continue providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. He also shared his deep concern regarding the terrorism, violence, and deteriorating security situation in the region. Notably, this is PM Modi's first conversation with the Palestinian leader since the war broke out.

PM Modi's post on X regarding his conversation with Abbas

India's stand on Israel-Palestine conflict

PM Modi, in his conversation, also reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue. While the Indian government has refrained from openly supporting either side in the conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated its support for the formation of the Palestinian state. Earlier this month, PM Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a show of solidarity with the Jewish state.

Background of the Israel-Hamas conflict

Hamas, an Islamic terrorist organization that de-facto rules the Gaza Strip, launched a barrage of rockets on Israel on October 7. The attack was followed by hundreds of its fighters entering Israeli territory on foot and by using motorized paragliders. In response, Israel declared war on Hamas and initiated retaliatory air strikes. Over 34,000 people have been killed, while 12,500 have been injured in Gaza. In Israel, 1,400 residents have lost their lives, with 3,5000 getting wounded.

Gaza hospital explosion and PM Modi's response

Amid the war, an airstrike hit the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, reportedly killing 500 civilians. PM Modi expressed shock over the tragic loss of lives and demanded punishment for those responsible. "Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern," he had written on X. While Hamas claims that an Israeli airstrike caused the tragic explosion, the Israeli military denies any involvement and has instead blamed it on Islamic Jihad.

India's role in providing humanitarian assistance

Notably, India has been actively involved in providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict. PM Modi's assurance of continued support highlights India's commitment to helping those affected by the violence and instability in the region. Earlier, US President Joe Biden struck a deal with Egypt to transport aid to Gaza to ease a humanitarian crisis. In the coming days, trucks carrying humanitarian aid will enter Gaza from the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, the White House said.