Operation Ajay: 2nd flight carrying 235 Indians from Israel arrives

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:10 am Oct 14, 202310:10 am

Operation Ajay day 2: Flight carrying 235 Indians arrives in Delhi from Israel

The second flight under Operation Ajay—a mission launched by the Government of India to bring back Indian citizens stranded in war-torn Israel—landed in New Delhi from Tel Aviv on Saturday morning. It has been learned that 235 Indian nationals, including two infants, were on board. On Friday, the first flight under Operation Ajay landed in the national capital, carrying 212 Indians from Israel.

Why does this story matter?

The emergency evacuation of Indian nationals was necessitated after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel last Saturday. In response, Israeli armed forces have bombarded the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and dropped over 6,000 bombs until Friday. So far, the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people on both sides.

MoS received 235 Indian nationals at Delhi airport

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh welcomed the rescued citizens at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Speaking to the news agency ANI about Operation Ajay, Singh said, "We will continue (the rescue operation)." "There are about 18,000 Indian citizens there. This is the second phase, so we are helping them," he added.

Check out Singh's full remarks here

Here's how stranded Indian nationals reacted after touchdown in Delhi

"This is a good initiative," an Indian national told the media upon arrival in Delhi, expressing relief and lauding the Centre's Operation Ajay mission. "I thank the government, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the External Affairs Minister, and our embassy in Israel," they added. Another Indian national who returned from Israel told ANI, "This is very nice and wonderful. We are very happy. Many thanks to the Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar, the government of India."

Delhi reportedly on high alert amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

As the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, a security alert has reportedly been sounded in the Indian national capital over the possibility of protests. According to NDTV, Delhi Police personnel were present on the streets during Friday prayers with heavy force to ensure safety. Furthermore, security has also been upped at Jewish religious establishments and the Israel Embassy in the capital.