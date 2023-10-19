CBI launches 'Operation Chakra II' to combat cybercrime gangs

By Riya Baibhawi 07:56 pm Oct 19, 202307:56 pm

CBI received inputs from FIU and international agencies

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 76 locations across India on Thursday. The raids were conducted as a part of "Operation Chakra II," which aims at combating and dismantling the infrastructure of organized cyber-enabled financial crimes in India. The operation was launched after the agency registered five cases of cyber fraud, two of which were from Microsoft and Amazon.

Operation conducted in collaboration with national and international agencies

5 cases registered, call centers raided

One of the cases involved a racket siphoning Rs. 100 crore through a cryptocurrency fraud, Outlook reported. It was registered based on inputs provided by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). Two separate cases, which stated that the accused ran call centers to target foreign nationals, were also filed. They were based on complaints from Microsoft and Amazon. On Thursday, the CBI searched at least nine call centers regarding this case. The details of two other cases are unknown.

CBI received inputs from FBI, Interpol for Operation Chakra II

The CBI reportedly received inputs from international agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Interpol for this operation. The agency conducted raids across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, and West Bengal. Notably, the operation's success heavily depends on the cooperation and collaboration between Indian law enforcement agencies and their international counterparts. This joint effort highlights the importance of global collaboration in tackling cyber threats that go beyond national borders.

Major milestone for India's cybersecurity efforts

During the raids, 32 mobile phones, 48 laptops/hard disks, images of two servers, 33 SIM cards, and pen drives were confiscated, and numerous bank accounts were frozen. The CBI also seized a dump of 15 email accounts. Operation Chakra II marks a major milestone in India's battle against transnational organized cybercrime. By taking apart the infrastructure of these international cybercrime gangs within the country and bringing the perpetrators to justice, India is taking decisive steps toward strengthening its cybersecurity measures.