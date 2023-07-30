CBSE signs 15 MoUs for teachers' training, students' skill development

Career

CBSE signs 15 MoUs for teachers' training, students' skill development

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 30, 2023 | 10:01 pm 2 min read

CBSE has signed 15 MoUs for teachers' training and skill development for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has inked 15 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in order to train teachers and enhance skill education and assessment among students, according to an official announcement. The board has partnered with nearly 15 skill providers to enable students to get various skills while also ensuring the availability of excellent infrastructure and exposure to developing technology.

New partnerships in line with NEP 2020: CBSE

As per the CBSE statement, the agreements have been signed keeping in view the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes stronger collaboration between academia and industry. "The curriculum needs to be aligned with industry requirements, making provision for internships and apprenticeships for students to promote industry exposure. It is equally important to update the capacity of teachers for desired outcomes," it said.

Organizations CBSE partnered with

The board has tied up with major skill providers such as Atal Innovation Mission, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft for the skill and capacity-building project. Other organizations include Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council; Automotive Sector Skill Council; Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Skills Council; Furniture and Fittings Sector Skill Council; Life Sciences Sector Skill Council; Healthcare Sector Skill Council, among others.

Partner organizations to help in preparing skill modules, assessments process

The aforementioned organizations will assist the CBSE in preparing skill modules, study material for skill subjects, organizing competitions, and teachers' training, among other activities. "The Central Square Foundation (CSF) will support CBSE in SAFAL, a competency-based census assessment as recommended in the NEP for grades 3, 5, 8 for school development. The partners will prepare quality competency-based assessments for conducting SAFAL," said the CBSE.

Oxford University Press to prepare training manuals for CBP

According to the board, Educational Initiatives Pvt. Ltd. and Oxford University Press India will be tasked with preparing training manuals for the implementation of a competency-based Capacity Building Programme (CBP) aimed at teachers for English, mathematics, science, and social science.

Officials of CBSE and partner organizations after signing MoUs

Share this timeline