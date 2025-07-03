120‑foot asteroid to make close Earth flyby tomorrow

NASA has flagged a close encounter with an asteroid named 2025 MV89. The space rock, which is about 120 feet wide (roughly the size of a commercial airplane), will pass near Earth on July 4 at around 9:09pm IST. Although it's not on a collision course, such close encounters continue to intrigue the public and highlight the need for continuous monitoring of space objects.

Cosmic dynamics Asteroid to pass by at a distance of 1.9M km Asteroid 2025 MV89 is hurtling through space at a staggering speed of 31,204km/h. It will safely pass by our planet at a distance of some 1,960,000km. To put this in perspective, that's about five times the distance between Earth and the Moon. It may seem close in astronomical terms but is still considered safe for us on Earth.

Risk assessment No, asteroid 2025 MV89 is not hazardous According to NASA's criteria, an asteroid is deemed 'potentially hazardous' if it is over 150 meters in size and comes within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth. At 120 feet, asteroid 2025 MV89 does not fit that risk profile. Scientists have confirmed there's no danger of impact from this space rock during its flyby tomorrow.