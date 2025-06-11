What's the story

Asteroid 2024 YR4, a space rock that once posed a major threat to Earth, is now on scientists' radar for potentially colliding with the Moon in 2032.

The asteroid was first observed in December 2024 and is estimated to be between 53-67 meters wide.

In May 2025, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope tracked its trajectory, providing valuable insights after the asteroid had previously been obscured by the Sun.