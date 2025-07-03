How to keep your smartphone battery healthy

Smartphone batteries are critical for ensuring that our devices continue to run smoothly throughout the day. However, keeping them healthy can be pretty tricky, especially without resorting to third-party apps. But, if you know a few key practices, you can really optimize your smartphone's battery life. Here are some practical tips to extend battery longevity and keep your device reliable without third-party apps.

Display settings Adjust screen brightness and timeout settings One of the simplest ways to conserve battery is by adjusting your screen brightness and timeout settings. Lowering the brightness reduces power consumption significantly while setting a shorter screen timeout ensures that your display turns off quickly when not in use. These adjustments can make a noticeable difference in preserving battery life over time.

App management Manage background app activity Many apps keep running in the background, eating up valuable battery resources. To keep your battery healthy, make it a point to frequently check what apps are active and close those that aren't needed. Also, try disabling background data usage for non-essential apps to further cut down power drain.

Power saving mode Enable Battery Saver mode Most smartphones also feature a built-in battery saver mode. This is specifically designed to extend the usage time by restricting certain functions and reducing performance a little bit. You can enable this mode while you are in low-battery situations or when you expect to stay away from charging sources for long. It can extend your device's operational time significantly.

Software updates Keep software updated regularly Keeping your smartphone's software up-to-date is important to ensure optimal performance and battery efficiency. Manufacturers frequently push updates to improve power management and fix bugs that could affect your battery life negatively. By regularly checking and installing these updates, you make sure that your device is running the latest software. This benefits from the latest improvements in battery optimization and overall device performance.