Type faster on your smartphone with these simple hacks

We all know that smartphone typing can be a tedious job, particularly when you're in a hurry. But, if you master some simple shortcuts, you can make a world of difference in your typing speed as well as efficiency. Be it for sending messages, composing emails, or jotting down notes, these hacks will get you typing faster and more accurately.

Text replacement Use text replacement for common phrases Text replacement is basically a feature that lets you create shortcuts for commonly used phrases or sentences. For example, rather than typing "On my way," you can set up a shortcut like "omw." When you'll type "omw," it'll automatically expand into the full phrase. This feature comes on most smartphones and can be customized as per your requirements. It's especially handy for repetitive activities like typing email addresses or phone numbers.

Swipe typing Enable swipe typing for faster input With swipe typing, you can glide your finger over the keyboard from letter to letter without lifting it off the screen. This way, you can type much faster than with traditional tapping as it involves less movement of fingers and more speed. Most modern phones have this feature pre-installed or offer third-party apps for swipe typing. Once you get used to it, your typing speed can improve by 20% or more.

Voice-to-text Utilize voice-to-text features Voice-to-text technology also lets you dictate messages rather than typing them out. This is especially useful when you are multitasking or manual input isn't possible. Most smartphones come with an integrated voice recognition program that transforms spoken words into text with a good level of accuracy. Though not flawless, voice-to-text can save a lot of time on long messages or documents.

Keyboard layouts Customize keyboard layouts for comfort Customizing your keyboard layout can make all the difference in comfort and efficiency while typing on a smartphone. Many devices even let users customize key size, layout style, and even add some extra keys for emojis or punctuation marks. Experimenting with different layouts can also help you identify what works best for your preferences and hand size.