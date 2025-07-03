Chicago: Crowd leaving rapper's album-launch party fired at; 4 killed 

A drive-by shooting outside the Artis Lounge nightclub in Chicago 's River North neighborhood has left four dead and 14 others injured, police said. The incident occurred around 11:00pm on Wednesday night when a dark vehicle drove past the club at 311W. Chicago Ave., firing shots into a crowd gathered outside. The crowd was reportedly leaving after an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz.

Victim details Two men among deceased; 4 women in critical condition Among the deceased are two men aged 24 and 25, and two women. The injured victims, aged between 21 and 32, were rushed to several local hospitals, including Stroger Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Four women remain in critical condition at Stroger and Mt. Sinai hospitals with serious injuries from gunshot wounds to their chest, back, leg, and face, respectively.

Twitter Post Visuals outside the lounge Mass shooting in Downtown Chicago, Illinois: Up to 12 people shot at 311 W Chicago Ave.



CPR underway for multiple victims as local hospital declares mass casualty emergency.



Incident occurred at a nightclub, with reports of at least one fatality. Police investigating, no… pic.twitter.com/lUKDAQ6MR6 — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) July 3, 2025

Eyewitness account Witnesses report hearing at least 2 dozen gunshots Witnesses reported hearing at least two dozen gunshots before police arrived. One witness said, "I'm traumatized, I'm just shook." No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing. Rapper Mello Buckzz also released a statement on social media saying, "Prayers up for all my sisters," adding that it feels like everything is weighing down on her and all she can do is talk to God and pray.