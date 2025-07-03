'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' trailer: Pawan Kalyan battles Bobby Deol
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs Spirit was released on Thursday. The film, starring Pawan Kalyan, also features Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, with AM Jyothi Krishna involved in the project, the movie has reportedly been in production for five years. Here's a breakdown.
Plot introduction
A look at the tyrant king v/s the savior hero
The trailer starts with a voice-over narrating how Hindus were being oppressed under a tyrannical ruler. We are then introduced to Deol's character, Aurangzeb, a ruthless king who kills without remorse and possesses the precious Koh-i-Noor diamond. Kalyan as Veera Mallu enters dramatically, confronting a tiger and effortlessly wielding a sword. His mission in the movie is to take the Koh-i-Noor from Aurangzeb and end his reign of terror.
Twitter Post
Watch 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' trailer
PAWAN KALYAN'S PAN-INDIA FILM 'HARI HARA VEERA MALLU' *HINDI* TRAILER OUT NOW – 24 JULY 2025 RELEASE... The guardian of justice steps into the battlefield... The much-awaited #HHVMTrailer – starring #PawanKalyan – is now LIVE.#HariHaraVeeraMallu also features #BobbyDeol and… pic.twitter.com/en5HvImLWR— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2025
Production challenges
Jagarlamudi's magnum opus to release this month
The film faced multiple delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Kalyan's political commitments in Andhra Pradesh, including his work with the Jana Sena Party. Despite these hurdles, the movie is finally set to hit theaters on July 24. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The movie also stars Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sathyaraj, and Kabir Bedi in pivotal roles.