'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' trailer: Pawan Kalyan battles Bobby Deol

Plot introduction

A look at the tyrant king v/s the savior hero

The trailer starts with a voice-over narrating how Hindus were being oppressed under a tyrannical ruler. We are then introduced to Deol's character, Aurangzeb, a ruthless king who kills without remorse and possesses the precious Koh-i-Noor diamond. Kalyan as Veera Mallu enters dramatically, confronting a tiger and effortlessly wielding a sword. His mission in the movie is to take the Koh-i-Noor from Aurangzeb and end his reign of terror.