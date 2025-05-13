What's the story

The much-anticipated film Chakda 'Xpress, starring Anushka Sharma and based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, remains unreleased.

Chakda 'Xpress editor Manas Mittal and writer Abhishek Banerjee recently opened up about the issue in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

It was due to be released in 2023, "Just before the World Cup," said Mittal.

However, it has been delayed, with the fallout between Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz being a key factor.