When will Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda 'Xpress' release? Here's the truth
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Chakda 'Xpress, starring Anushka Sharma and based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, remains unreleased.
Chakda 'Xpress editor Manas Mittal and writer Abhishek Banerjee recently opened up about the issue in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.
It was due to be released in 2023, "Just before the World Cup," said Mittal.
However, it has been delayed, with the fallout between Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz being a key factor.
Production hurdles
'Chakda 'Xpress' faced multiple challenges from the start
Mittal stated that after not hearing about any promotional strategy until mid-September, he realized, "it was clear that it was not coming out. Since then, it has been total silence."
Chakda 'Xpress's release was plagued with problems from the beginning.
The first schedule was affected by COVID-19. During this time, Sharma also announced her pregnancy, the producer backed out of the project, and director Prosit Roy got busy with Paatal Lok.
Teaser backlash
Tensions escalated between Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix
In 2022, Netflix came on board, changing the film's format for OTT viewing without changing a word from the script.
However, a teaser released by Netflix, not from the actual footage, but from a look test done by Sharma for an agency, was widely criticized.
The controversy over the teaser intensified the rift between Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix.
Clean Slate Filmz was founded by Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, although Sharma has since left the banner.
Goswami's take
Goswami on the delayed release
Even Goswami recently addressed the delay surrounding the film.
While speaking to Hindustan Times, the former cricketer said she had no information about the release date.
"Mereko aisa koi news nahi hai aur call mujhe kar rahe sab," she shared, meaning she hasn't heard anything but is getting calls about it.
She also added that she didn't want to comment further.