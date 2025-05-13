Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' trailer drops tonight at 8:20pm
The much-awaited trailer of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will release on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
The trailer will first premiere on Zee Network channels between 7:50pm to 8:10pm and then digitally debut on Aamir Khan Productions's official social media handles at 8:20pm.
The film has the tagline #SabkaApnaApnaNormal and will hit theaters on June 20.
'Sitaare Zameen Par': A thematic sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'
In a recent interview with Deadline, Khan revealed Sitaare Zameen Par thematically connects to his earlier acclaimed venture Taare Zameen Par.
He clarified that it isn't a direct sequel as the characters are different, but the film delves into similar themes.
"Thematically it is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par. It is saying the same things...actually it is saying a lot more actually," Khan said.
'All of us have difficulties and weakness...'
Khan further elaborated on the film's theme.
"Taare Zameen Par was about a child who has dyslexia. So it is a film that explored the themes of challenges of multiple intelligences, and how we are quick to judge people based on their written and reading IQ."
"Whereas people have multiple intelligences who do not get recognized often. All of us have difficulties and weakness, qualities that make us magical and unique. That theme is the theme that is taken forward."
RS Prasanna directs 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna, who is known for sensitively handling complex social themes.
Its stellar ensemble cast includes the likes of Genelia Deshmukh, Aparna Purohit, Aroush Sunshine Diaries aka Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, etc.
