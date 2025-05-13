What's the story

The much-awaited trailer of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will release on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The trailer will first premiere on Zee Network channels between 7:50pm to 8:10pm and then digitally debut on Aamir Khan Productions's official social media handles at 8:20pm.

The film has the tagline #SabkaApnaApnaNormal and will hit theaters on June 20.