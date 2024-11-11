Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is set to release on November 17.

The launch will kick off in Patna, moving across various Indian cities, and conclude in Hyderabad.

The film, directed by Sukumar, also features a special dance number by actor Sreeleela.

'Pushpa 2' trailer to release on November 17

Allu Arjun to release 'Pushpa 2' trailer on November 17

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:38 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on November 17 in Patna, the film's makers announced on Monday. The news comes as a delight for fans who were enchanted by the movie's first teaser. The announcement was made with a stunning poster of Allu Arjun in his rustic avatar as Pushparaj, gun in hand and swagger in the air.

Strategic location

Why Patna was chosen for trailer launch

The decision to release the trailer in Patna is strategic considering the city's contribution to the success of the first film, Pushpa: The Rise. The film had a phenomenal run in Patna, both in theaters and on satellite platforms. A Bhojpuri version of the song Srivalli from the film even became an internet sensation in 2022. Arjun also has a huge fan following in Patna, thanks to his hit films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Nationwide tour

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' trailer launch to span multiple cities

The trailer launch event of Pushpa 2: The Rule won't be limited to Patna. It will be held across several parts of India, beginning from Patna and moving across cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and concluding at Hyderabad. The makers officially announced this nationwide tour through social media platforms. Notably, the trailer will be dropped at exactly 6:03pm.

Star-studded cast

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' cast and special dance number revealed

Apart from Arjun, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers announced that actor Sreeleela has been roped in for a special dance number. A poster of Sreeleela in a glamorous avatar was unveiled, hinting at an energetic performance from the star. The movie is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.