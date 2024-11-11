Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite not speaking Malayalam, director Kapadia successfully released her film 'All We Imagine...' in Kerala, crediting her associate director Robin Joy for authentic dialogues.

Actors Kani Kusuruti and Divya Prabhu, who played key roles, contributed to character development and helped Kapadia understand the language.

The film's acceptance in Kerala was a significant achievement for Kapadia, demonstrating the power of collaboration and authenticity in filmmaking. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'All We Imagine As Light' releases in India on November 22

Why 'All We Imagine...' director was tensed about Kerala release

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:31 pm Nov 11, 202406:31 pm

What's the story Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light will have a wider release in India on November 22. But before this, the film, which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, was released in Kerala on September 21 to qualify as a potential Indian entry for the Oscars. The award-winning venture tells the story of two Kerala women living in Mumbai.

Overcoming challenges

Kapadia's language barrier and successful collaboration

Despite not speaking Malayalam, Kapadia worked closely with actors and crew to ensure the authenticity of the dialogues. She told ToI, "I was happy with the response we got for the film because I don't speak the language and I didn't want to come across as someone who doesn't speak it." "Fortunately, people accepted the film...the Kerala release was like a test for me." She credited her associate director Robin Joy for his role in writing authentic Malayalam dialogues.

Character development

Kusuruti's role in shaping 'All We Imagine As Light' characters

Kani Kusuruti, who plays Prabha in the film, spoke about her contribution to character development. She said that although the dialogues were "beautifully written," they were "neutral." "So once the two of us (Divya Prabhu who plays Anu) were cast in the film, we discussed and developed the back story of both characters...and then we worked on dialects and slangs." They recorded their dialogues and sent them to Kapadia for her go-ahead.

Language comprehension

Kapadia's unique approach to understanding Malayalam

Despite not being fluent in Malayalam, Kapadia has found a unique way to understand the language. She revealed that while she can't speak in Malayalam, she gets a sense of what someone is saying and also understands a few words. To help her understand, she often depended on her actors Kusuruti and Prabha to translate for her.