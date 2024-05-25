Next Article

Anasuya Sengupta has made India proud and how!

Who's Anasuya Sengupta, who scripted history at Cannes Film Festival

By Isha Sharma 10:18 am May 25, 202410:18 am

What's the story Anasuya Sengupta, a Kolkata-born actor, has made international headlines with her lead role in The Shameless, a film directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov. The movie premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and Sengupta was adjudged the Best Actress, making her the first Indian actor to clinch this honor! Upon receiving her award, Sengupta dedicated it "to the queer community and other marginalized communities all around the world." Know everything about her.

Career progression

Sengupta's journey from supporting actor to Cannes winner

Before her breakthrough role in The Shameless, Sengupta had a varied career in the film industry. She began as a supporting actor in Anjan Dutta's Madly Bangalee (2009), then moved to Mumbai in 2013 where she worked as a production designer on projects such as Sanjeev Sharma's Saat Uchakkey (2016) and Srijit Mukherji's Forget Me Not (2021). Feeling creatively stifled, she reportedly decided to relocate to Goa in 2021. She is active on Instagram as @cup_o_t.

Character portrayal

The details of her role in 'The Shameless'

In The Shameless, Sengupta plays Renuka, a fugitive who finds sanctuary in a northern Indian community of sex workers after being implicated in a murder case in Delhi. To prepare for this challenging role, she undertook rigorous training that included daily 3km runs and practicing mental isolation. The film stands out for its unique portrayal of sex workers, focusing on their experiences rather than objectifying them.

Plot

Know more about the film's plotline

The film was shot in Nepal and Mumbai over a month and a half with a mostly local crew. IMDb describes the story as, "After killing a cop in a Delhi brothel, Renuka takes refuge in a northern India community of sex workers. There, she begins a forbidden romance with the 17-year-old Devika. Against all odds, they try to forge their path to freedom." It also stars Omara Shetty and Mita Vasisht.

The character

The film will knock audiences' socks off, said Sengupta

Speaking about her character, she reportedly told My Kolkata, "Even the most victimised people have love inside them, waiting to nourish another. Both Renuka and Anasuya believe in fighting to keep hope and love alive, that's what ties my character and me together." Speaking of the general audience's reaction to the film, she said, "Audiences are about to get their socks knocked off! I'm looking forward to it!"