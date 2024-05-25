Next Article

Director shares thoughts on 'Panchayat' Season 3

By Isha Sharma 09:51 am May 25, 202409:51 am

What's the story Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director and one of the writers for Amazon Prime Video's web series Panchayat, shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated third season, set to release on May 28. While talking to Indian Express, he emphasized the importance of telling the story "organically" to maintain audience engagement. Mishra also expressed his sense of responsibility toward meeting audience expectations for the new season. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav.

Viewer expectations

Mishra discussed the challenges of maintaining audience excitement

Mishra expressed his awareness of the audience's anticipation for the new season, stating, "It feels good that people are still watching the show and I hope they keep watching it till the tenth season." "But when I see people's excitement I start feeling a kind of responsibility about how I'll take the story ahead in a way that the viewers stay excited for every season that drops. So, it is a responsibility for me."

Narrative approach

The importance of organic flow in storytelling

Mishra stressed the significance of maintaining an organic flow in storytelling. He explained, "Anyone can create a mix bag of emotions by writing two jokes and then following up the comedy with an emotional scene." "But it is important how these two jokes organically lead to the scene. Because without that, you'll not feel the emotions behind the mixed bag." "In the world of Panchayat, if something happens, it is important to see how the characters react."

Plot twists

Significant changes expected in 'Panchayat 3'

Mishra hinted at substantial changes in the upcoming season of Panchayat. He revealed that Gupta's character Pradhan ji will face challenges to her position. "While writing, all the while, we kept feeling how Pradhan ji's character has become so popular so who'll be able to bring her down and how. Who would be able to challenge her, so we needed instances to shape the rivalry."

Urban appeal

'Panchayat' resonates with urban audiences, says Mishra

Despite being set in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, Panchayat has resonated with urban audiences. Mishra explained the reason behind this, "If in the story, Jitu (played by Kumar) is frustrated for whatever reason, in India, there are thousands of boys getting frustrated because of the same problems." "There is also a possibility that the urban population, at some point in their lives, must have lived in their village and that could be second-level relatability."