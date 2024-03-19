Next Article

'Citadel,' 'Daldal,' 'Mirzapur 3': Prime Video unveils its 2024 slate

Mar 19, 2024

What's the story The D-day has arrived! Amazon Prime Video has finally unveiled its 2024 slate, delighting cinephiles with its diverse range of genres and themes in its upcoming web series. The platform's extensive lineup includes the highly anticipated Mirzapur 3, The Family Man 3, Citadel, and Panchayat 3. With content tailored to cater to a wide range of preferences, let's take a look at the upcoming web series.

'Citadel,' 'Matka King'

The eagerly-waited Indian chapter in the Citadel universe is now titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. Weaving together the thrill of espionage with romantic allure, it features Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kay Kay Menon, among others. Another series in the slate is Matka King which will transport viewers to 1960s Mumbai where a cotton trader embarks to launch a new gambling game called "Matka." It is helmed by Nagraj Manjule with Vijay Varma in the leading role.

'Call Me Bae,' 'Daring Partner,' 'The Tribe': All Dharmatic Productions

Three captivating series are set to debut on Prime from Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. The first, Call Me Bae, led by Ananya Panday, follows a journey where she discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. The second series, The Tribe, helmed by Omkar Potdar, features Pandey's cousin Alanna Panday. Lastly, Daring Partners explores the daring journey of two best friends as partners in an alcohol start-up.

'Dupahiya,' 'Khauf'

Next in line is Dupahiya, which spins an exhilarating adventure in a village marking 25 years of crime-free existence. However, the peace is shattered when a cherished motorbike, the silver jubilee trophy, goes missing. Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, and Bhuvan Arora headline the series. Meanwhile, Monika Panwar and Rajat Kapoor are set to lead a tale of a young woman entangled in a battle against mysterious forces within and beyond the confines of her hostel room in Khauf.

'Daldal,' 'Fallout'

Bhumi Pednekar is poised to captivate audiences in Daldal. Haunted by the ghosts of her past, the story revolves around the newly-appointed DCP Rita Ferreira (Pednekar) who finds herself thrust into an investigation of a string of murders. Another exciting addition is Fallout, an adaptation of a highly respected video game franchise, which introduces a post-apocalyptic world dominated by disparity. Starring talents like Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten, the series tracks wealthy survivors navigating an irradiated landscape.

Plunging into the sinister realm of crime with 'Mirzapur 3'

Yes, we have all waited too long to watch the antics of Guddu and Bablu in Mirzapur's third chapter, which is also well on its way! The series delves into themes of revenge, power struggles, and ambition within a lawless town ruled by the mafia. Featuring an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, and Divyenndu, Mirzapur 3 pledges enthralling storylines and captivating performances.

'Kantara,' 'Kanguva' and more to arrive post-theatrical release

Apart from the series, Prime will be home to big movie releases such as Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend, Suriya-led Kanguva, Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5, and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment-backed Sanki. Baaghi 4 and Shoojit Sircar's untitled next will also be arriving on Prime after their theatrical run. A second part of Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii is coming too.