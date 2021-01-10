Pakistan witnessed a massive power blackout early on Sunday due to a problem in one section of the grid, officials said. The power outage, which was reported shortly after midnight, caused most regions of the country, including major cities, to go dark. The reason for the outage is said to be caused by a fault in the Guddu power plant in Sindh.

Details Major cities, Karachi airport, internet hit

According to reports, residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and others faced the blackout. It extended as far as Pakistan occupied Kashmir, and even impacted operations at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. Netblocks, which monitors internet outages, said internet connectivity in the country "collapsed" due to the outage. Connectivity was at "62% of ordinary levels," it said in a tweet.

Reason Fault in Guddu power plant triggered blackout

According to the Power Ministry, the frequency in the national power distribution system fell from 50 to zero in less than a second at a grid in Guddu at 11:41 pm on Saturday, causing power plants to shut down. Efforts were on to determine the cause, it said. Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the situation will take some time to return to normalcy.

2015 blackout Not the first major blackout for Pakistan