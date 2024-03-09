Next Article

Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde to star in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sanki'

What's the story A new on-screen Bollywood pair is well on its way! Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, is joining forces with Pooja Hegde in an upcoming romantic action drama, Sanki. The project is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. On Saturday, the production house took to X/Twitter to announce the film's release on the romantic occasion of Valentine's Day (February 14), 2025.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Interestingly, Sanki was initially planned as a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil film Theri (2016), with Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The project was planned under Ravi Udyawar's direction. However, it didn't materialize, and the remake rights went to Murad Khetani. Nadiadwala retained the title for Shetty's film, while the Theri remake, featuring Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, has been officially titled Baby John.

Meet the crew

Behind-the-scenes talent and pre-production

Per the announcement, the film will be co-directed by Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah—both making their directorial debut with Sanki. The duo has previously worked on projects like the Heropanti series, Baaghi franchise, and Tadap under the NGE production banner. The script is penned by Rajat Aroraa, known for his work on Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, ensuring a gripping storyline for the audience.

Twitter Post

Status

'Sanki' is expected to go on floors this month

Notably, Sanki marks Shetty's second collaboration with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, following his debut in Milan Luthria's Tadap (2021) in which he starred opposite Tara Sutaria. Per reports, the shooting is expected to kick off this month. Envisioned as a grand-scale spectacle, the film is set to unfold its narrative against diverse backdrops, spanning locations both within India and abroad. The plot details are currently shrouded in secrecy.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, recently Rajinikanth joined forces with Nadiadwala

Despite already being committed to two highly-anticipated big-budget films, Vettaiyan and the tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, superstar Rajinikanth has signed on for another project, potentially marking his 172nd film since the inception of his career in 1975. This new venture is backed not by a Tamil industry-based company but by Bollywood production powerhouse NGE, as revealed by its owner Nadiadwala last month. However, specific details about the project remain undisclosed.