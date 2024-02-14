Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' landed in legal soup! Know what happened

Feb 14, 2024

What's the story Mammootty's upcoming Malayalam horror-thriller Bramayugam encountered a legal hurdle just two days before its release. The head of Punjamon Illam—a Brahmin family in Kerala—filed a petition in the Kerala High Court to halt the film's release. They alleged that the portrayal of the lead character, Kunjumon Potty, would damage their family's reputation. To address the family's concerns, the filmmakers have now changed the character's name- a day before the film's Thursday (February 15) release.

Details

Family claimed character portrayal was 'defamatory and negative'

With a reported history of 200 years, the Punjamon Illam family claimed their ancestors were involved in ritualistic practices documented in the book Aithihymala. As per Live Law, they argued that depicting Kunjumon Potty as a mantrik skilled in dark magic was "negative and defamatory." The petitioner stated, "If the name of the lead character and its traditional home is not changed, the same will cause serious prejudice to the petitioner, his family members, ancestors, and successors."

Aftermath

Mammootty's character name officially changed to Kodumon Potti

The petitioner also added that the "storyline was not a true depiction of the petitioner's ancestor and was created only to defame the petitioner and his family." In response to the legal challenge, Bramayugam's makers' counsel stated that they had applied to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to change the lead character's name. Now the name has officially changed to Kodumon Potti.

Insights

Meanwhile, netizens found a connection between 'Kodumon' and 'Digimon'

Interestingly, Mammootty fans have compared the new character name, Kodumon Potti, to a Digimon (Japanese media franchise) character named Kudamon. Kudamon is typically an elusive character that can only be "acquired as a collectible card." He is part of the Holy Ring set, which adds an ironic twist considering Mammootty's character may be involved in an unholy alliance in the movie. Meanwhile, the film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari.

About the character

Know more about the controversial Kunjumon Potty character

According to Aithihymala, the character in question is believed to be a renowned tantrik and a devotee of Kuttichathan (a spirit in the folklore of Malabari Hindus). In an earlier interview with OTT Play, director Rahul Sadasivan maintained that Bramayugam doesn't delve into dark magic, and instead, stated that it is a horror film with multiple mysteries and layers in storytelling. However, the trailer hinted otherwise.