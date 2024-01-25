Release date

When will it be released?

The actor, on Thursday, announced on Twitter, "Save the date for our biggie this summer; #Rathnam hits the screens on the 26th of April 2024. In Tamil and Telugu." Vishal was last seen in Mark Antony alongside SJ Suryah. He played the dual roles of Mark and Antony in the Adhir Ravichandran directorial.

Twitter Post

Check out the post

Cast and crew

Meet the team of 'Rathnam'

The film features Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead opposite Vishal, making it their first on-screen pairing. Rathnam also stars Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has created the film's music, teaming up with director Hari for the sixth time. The cinematography for the action-packed entertainer has been done by M Sukumar.

More on filming

'Rathnam's post-production work to begin soon

The filming for Rathnam was wrapped up recently. According to reports, the work on the title's extensive post-production is expected to begin soon. The makers have been keeping fans engaged with regular updates about the film, including the release of the first single track Vaarai Rathnam, which has been well-received on music platforms. Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin have joined forces to produce this thrilling movie.

Other works

More on Vishal's professional front

After tasting success with Mark Antony and awaiting Rathnam's theatrical release, Vishal is reportedly in plans to mark his directorial debut. As per reports, the actor will be helming the highly anticipated sequel to his 2017 film Thupparivaalan, titled Thupparivaalan 2. He is also expected to play the lead role in the movie. The original movie also featured Vinay Rai, Prasanna, and others.