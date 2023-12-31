Nagarjuna's 99th film 'Naa Saami Ranga' locks release date: Details

Nagarjuna's 99th film 'Naa Saami Ranga' locks release date: Details

By Tanvi Gupta 02:05 pm Dec 31, 202302:05 pm

Nagarjuna's 'Naa Saami Ranga' set to hit theaters on THIS date!

Akkineni Nagarjuna's highly-anticipated Telugu film, Naa Saami Ranga, has finally locked its release date! On Sunday, the actor shared a captivating poster on social media, announcing the movie will make its theatrical debut on January 14, 2024, coinciding with Makara Sankranti. The poster also revealed that the title song will be released at 4:05pm on Sunday. Directed by debutant Vijay Binni and produced under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner by Srinivasaa Chitturi, here's everything about the upcoming film.

Why does this story matter?

Makara Sankranti 2024 is set to witness a cinematic clash of epic proportions in South Indian cinema. Five major Telugu movies, including Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Ravi Teja's Eagle, and the latest addition, Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga, are gearing up for a box office battle during the festival. Interestingly, Dhanush's highly-anticipated Tamil film Captain Miller will also hit theaters two days before Sankranti on January 12.

Title song's lyrical video to be out today

Set to release on Sunday, the title track of Naa Saami Ranga promises an electrifying experience, as shown in a promo video. The song features Nagarjuna showcasing his dance moves with Allari Naresh and Raj Tarun. Per reports, the song is shot on an impressive set with 300 dancers. Crafted by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, the tune boasts catchy mass beats, complemented by lyrics from Chandra Bose and choreography by Dinesh master.

Take a look at the announcement post

Plot, cast details of upcoming film

Reportedly based on true events from the 1980s and 1990s in Thrissur, Kerala, Nagarjuna's upcoming film promises a riveting narrative. Launched with a dynamic teaser earlier in December, the actor embodies a rugged character, aptly introduced by the makers as the "King." The action-packed mass entertainer stars Ashika Ranganath as the co-lead, alongside a stellar ensemble including Naresh, Tarun, Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon, Karuna Kumar, and Mahesh Achanta.

'Naa Saami Ranga' finally found its OTT partner: Know here

Before confirming its theatrical release date, Nagarjuna's film faced hesitation from several OTT platforms due to the actor's previous box office performances. However, the filmmakers finally secured a deal with Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa as their OTT and satellite streaming partners, respectively, reported Republic. Moreover, Naa Saami Ranga is an official remake of the Malayalam hit Porinju Mariam Jose (2019), which starred Joju George.