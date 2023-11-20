'Napoleon' to 'Farrey': What to watch in theaters this week

By Isha Sharma 12:17 pm Nov 20, 202312:17 pm

Movies releasing in theaters on Thursday and Friday

Wake up, cinephiles. Now that the festive period is over, it's time to move back to theaters. This week has a long list of theatrical releases—from the drama thriller Starfish to the epic war/period Hollywood drama Napoleon to the quiet, somber Kathal- The Core—and film lovers can't wish for anything better. Here's a roundup of all important releases for the week.

'Kathal- The Core' (November 23)

Mammootty and Jyothika star in Kathal- The Core, a Malayalam language drama film written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria and produced by Mammootty. Jisshu Sengupta and Muthumani will also be seen in the film. It has been directed by Jeo Baby, known for movies such as the critically acclaimed The Great Indian Kitchen, Kilometers and Kilometers, and Sree Dhanya Catering Service, among others.

'Napoleon' (November 24)

Joaquin Phoenix will storm into Indian theaters on Friday with Napoleon. Not only does Phoenix star in the eponymous role, but he is also one of the producers of the large-scale production. Helmed by acclaimed director Ridley Scott, the film is centered around French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte's life, conquests, and his relationship with his wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais, essayed by Vanessa Kirby.

'Farrey' (November 24)

Farrey will mark Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut in Hindi cinema. The movie is directed by Soumendra Padhi, known for the Netflix series Jamtara. The cast includes Ronit Roy and Sahil Mehta, among others. The project is bankrolled under Khan's Salman Khan Films banner. Agnihotri is the daughter of Khan's sister-producer Alvira Khan Agnihotri and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri (Sir).

'Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam' (November 24)

Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter 1: Yuddha Kaandam is finally ready to make its way to the theaters on Friday. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the long-delayed spy thriller had earlier targeted multiple release dates in 2017, 2018, and 2019, but delays in shoot and alleged financial constraints repeatedly hindered its theatrical outing. The multistarrer will also feature Aishwarya Rajesh and Raadhika Sarathkumar.

'Starfish' (November 24)

Fronted by Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna, and Ehan Bhat, Starfish is another film ready for Friday release. It has been directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal (additional writer on Ugly). T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture are producing this film based on Bina Nayak's book Starfish Pickle. The story will reportedly revolve around Tara (Kumar), a professional diver who has an enigmatic past.

'Yaatris' (November 24)

IMDb describes Yaatris as, "Sharmas from Banaras are your next door, dysfunctional middle-class family who take on a journey of a lifetime as they navigate love, laughter and life lessons in a heartwarming tale of togetherness." It stars veteran actors Seema Pahwa and Raghubir Yadav as well as Jamie Lever and Anuraag Malhan. The comedy-drama has been helmed by Harish Vyas.