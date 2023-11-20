'Boy' to 'Jojo Rabbit': Taika Waititi's best works



Best movies directed by Taika Waititi

Over the years, the New Zealand filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi has earned a huge fanbase with his distinct style of blending humor, quirk, and tragedy irrespective of genres. Besides winning an Oscar for his comedies, Waititi has also gained the massive Marvel fanbase by directing movies in the Thor series. Delve into Waititi's quirky world with some of his best directorials.

'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

The satirical coming-of-age film Jojo Rabbit earned Waititi his first-ever Academy Award. Set against the backdrop of World War II, it follows a young German boy (Roman Griffin Davis), who discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson), is hiding a Jewish girl. Waititi, who also plays an imaginary Hitler, blends humor and heart, delivering a unique exploration of love, friendship, and tolerance.

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Waititi-directed Thor: Ragnarok injects the Marvel Cinematic Universe with irreverent humor and vibrant energy. Chris Hemsworth reprised his role as Thor, navigating a cosmic adventure alongside Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to return to Asgard and save and protect his world from the merciless villain Hela. Waititi's distinctive directorial style revitalizes the superhero genre creating a dynamic entry in the Thor series.

'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' (2016)

The heartwarming and hilarious adventure comedy-drama film Hunt for the Wilderpeople unfolds in the New Zealand wilderness. It follows a rebellious foster child, Ricky Baker, played by Julian Dennison, and his cantankerous foster uncle, played by Sam Neill, as they become the subjects of a national manhunt. Waititi's blend of humor, emotion, and stunning landscapes crafts an unforgettable cinematic journey.

'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary that hilariously explores the lives of vampires flatting together in Wellington, New Zealand. Co-directed by Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the film brilliantly combines deadpan humor with supernatural absurdity. It is a comedic gem that showcases Waititi's knack for inventive storytelling and unique comedic sensibilities, delivering laughs and genuine charm.

'Boy' (2010)

Set in 1980s New Zealand, Boy is a heartfelt and nostalgic coming-of-age film. The story revolves around an 11-year-old boy, portrayed by James Rolleston, who idolizes his absent father, portrayed by Waititi himself. As the two reconnect, the film delicately balances humor and poignant moments, showcasing Waititi's ability to capture the complexities of family and adolescence with authenticity.