Banita Sandhu joins Adivi Sesh in 'Goodachari' sequel 'G2'

By Aikantik Bag 12:00 pm Nov 20, 202312:00 pm

Banita Sandhu to star in 'G2'

Banita Sandhu is an adept actor and over the years, she has starred in several critically acclaimed projects. Now, as per Deadline, she has landed the role of the female lead alongside Adivi Sesh in the forthcoming spy thriller G2, a follow-up to the 2018 blockbuster Goodachari. This Telugu-language movie will be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, under production houses People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. This will mark Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi's directorial debut.

Sandhu's take on the upcoming film

Sandhu, recognized for her roles in October and Sardar Udham, shared her enthusiasm about joining the cast. "I have seen Sesh in Major and loved his performance, so really wanted to work with him. And then Goodachari 2 happened. It is a great role and an exciting one. Working on this project will be a worthwhile experience I am sure." Sesh said, "I warmly welcome Banita to the G2 world. I look forward to an amazing collaboration."

'G2' to feature international locations for shooting

Although specific plot details for G2 remain under wraps, the film is anticipated to have a more global reach than its forerunner. Filming locations will span India, the UAE, and Europe. The original movie, Goodachari, was a huge success in southern India and featured Sesh's character as a field agent accused of murdering two officials, who must prove his innocence.