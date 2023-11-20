Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson expecting first child: Their relationship timeline

By Tanvi Gupta 11:25 am Nov 20, 2023

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson's baby is on the way!

After five years of dating, model and singer Suki Waterhouse and actor Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child. Waterhouse shared the news during her performance at Mexico's Corona Capital Festival, saying, "I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," gesturing to her baby bump. As they rejoice in this incredible moment, let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first romantically linked in 2018

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first linked romantically in July 2018 after being spotted engaging in PDA in London. The couple faced a brief hiccup in late August, according to Daily Mail. However, breakup rumors were dispelled in October of the same year. It has been reported that the two British stars had known each other for a long time before they started a romantic relationship.

Here's why the pair chose to keep their romance low-key

Pattinson and Waterhouse are well-known for their tendency to keep their relationship private. In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, the Batman star explained their choice by saying, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better."

Pattinson-Waterhouse began living together during the COVID-19 pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple moved in together in London while Pattinson filmed for The Batman. Previously, Pattinson shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Waterhouse's emotional response to the superhero film profoundly impacted him. The actor expressed, "I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear."

Couple moved into $5.3M Hollywood Hills love nest in 2023

In February, Waterhouse and Pattinson took another significant step in their relationship by purchasing a $5.3M Hollywood Hills home together, as reported by Dirt. Their commitment was further highlighted at the 2023 Met Gala, where the couple made a rare red carpet appearance. Pattinson donned a stylish Dior tuxedo with a skirt detail and gold brooch, while Waterhouse looked stunning in a sheer Fendi dress with floral embroidery.