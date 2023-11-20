Billboard Music Awards 2023—Taylor Swift wins in whopping 10 categories!

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Billboard Music Awards 2023—Taylor Swift wins in whopping 10 categories!

By Isha Sharma 11:20 am Nov 20, 202311:20 am

The Billboard Music Awards 2023 have been announced

On Sunday (local time) and Monday morning (IST), all eyes were on the Billboard Music Awards 2023, which featured the crème de la crème of global music. Artists reportedly competed in 71 categories. The soundtrack of Barbie and the K-pop group NewJeans emerged as some of the early winners. Check the major winners below, including Zach Bryan, SZA, and above all, Taylor Swift.

2/6

Swift ruled over everyone and how!

The Top Artist went to everyone's favorite Swift, who also won the Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW), Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Country Female Artist, and Top Selling Song (Anti-Hero). The very definition of global dominion? We think so.

3/6

Swift thanked her fans in her winning speech

An ecstatic Swift said in her speech, "The fact that you have given me 10 Billboard Awards—I'm talking to the fans...None of this happens without you." "The Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you're passionate about, and I'm so honored that this year you made The Eras Tour so magical. I just love you so much."

4/6

Listen to Swift's winning speech here

5/6

Morgan Wallen also dominated in numerous categories

Bryan whizzed past Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Peso Pluma, and Bailey Zimmerman to emerge as the Top New Artist, while the Top Male Artist went to Morgan Wallen. Wallen was competing with Drake, Luke Combs, The Weeknd, and Bryan. Wallen was also chosen as the Top Hot 100 Artist and the Top Streaming Songs Artist after defeating the likes of Swift and Drake.

6/6

Take a look at Drake's wins

Top R&B Artist was dominated by SZA, while Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Female Artist went to The Weeknd and SZA, respectively. While Beyoncé was adjudged the Top R&B Touring Artist, Drake picked up trophies for being the Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Touring Artist, and the Top Rap Male Artist. Top Billboard 200 Album went to One Thing at a Time.