Billboard Music Awards 2023—Nicki Minaj, NewJeans, 'Barbie' album crowned winners

Entertainment

By Isha Sharma 10:15 am Nov 20, 202310:15 am

Billboard Music Awards 2023 are being announced on Monday (per IST)

The who's who of the Hollywood music industry are battling it out at the ongoing Billboard Music Awards 2023. Artists are reportedly competing in a whopping 71 categories and releases between November 19, 2022, to October 21, 2023, have been taken into account. The soundtrack of Barbie, the British rock band Coldplay, and the K-pop group NewJeans are some of the early winners.

Top Duo/Group, Top Hot 100 Producer

The Top Duo/Group award went to Fuerza Regida. The other contenders in this category were Eslabon Armado, Fifty Fifty, Metallica, and Grupo Frontera. Moreover, Joey Moi was adjudged to be the winner of the Top Hot 100 Producer and was competing with Jack Antonoff, Metro Boomin, Taylor Swift, and Zach Bryan. Moi has collaborated with bands such as Nickelback and My Darkest Days.

Top Rap Female Artist, Top Country Duo/Group

Reportedly, only Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice locked horns in the Top Rap Female Artist section, with Minaj eventually being crowned the winner. The Top Country Duo/Group was clinched by Zac Brown Band, who whizzed past Old Dominion and Parmalee to make it to the winning podium. Some of Zac Brown Band's famous singles are Chicken Fried and Colder Weather.

Top Rock Touring Artist, Top K-Pop Album

Coldplay dominated the Top Rock Touring Artist category. The Top K-Pop Album went to Stray Kids for 5-STAR, while Top Dance/Electronic Album went to Beyoncé's Renaissance. Fuerza Regida, Karol G, and NewJeans were chosen as the Top Latin Duo/Group, Top Latin Touring Artist, and Top Global K-Pop Artist, respectively. BTS's Jimin, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE were also hopeful in the last category.

'Barbie' defeated these blockbuster films

The album of Greta Gerwig's Barbie won the Top Soundtrack, decimating the albums of Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Rema & Selena Gomez's Calm Down was adjudged the Top Afrobeats Song, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha's I'm Good (Blue) earned applause as the Top Dance/Electronic Song. The Top K-Pop Touring Artist award went to BLACKPINK.