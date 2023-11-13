'Euphoria,' 'The Idol' producer Kevin Turen dies at 44

'Euphoria,' 'The Idol' producer Kevin Turen dies at 44

By Tanvi Gupta 12:29 pm Nov 13, 2023

'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen passed away at 44

Kevin Turen, the producer of hit series Euphoria and The Idol, passed away at the age of 44, reported Deadline. The cause of his death remains undisclosed. In a heartfelt statement, Turen's father, Edward Turen, expressed his sorrow to the publication, stating, "[Kevin] was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him." The producer is survived by his wife, Evelina, and their children.

Social media users mourned loss of Turen

Jay Penske, CEO of PMC, Deadline's parent company, and a close friend of Turen expressed his deepest sympathies to the family. On X/Twitter, users also paid their condolences. One user remembered Turen's work with Sam Levinson, The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), sending prayers for his family and friends. Another user expressed deep sadness, saying, "So sad. I'll see you on the other side my friend."

'99 Homes,' 'Malcolm & Marie': Turen's impressive career in films

Throughout his impressive career, Turen brought numerous critically acclaimed movies to life. He began with director Larry Clark's 2005 film Wassup Rockers. Other significant film credits include Trey Shultz's Waves, Nicholas Jarecki's Arbitrage, Nate Parker's The Birth of a Nation, Ramin Bahrani's 99 Homes, and Ti West's X trilogy. In 2021, the producer collaborated with Levinson on Malcolm & Marie, starring John David Washington and Zendaya.

'Euphoria' to 'The Idol': Producer's legacy in TV

Turen shared a close professional association with Levinson and Ashley Levinson, collaborating under the banner of Little Lamb Productions. This partnership yielded significant success, notably with the production of HBO's acclaimed drama series Euphoria, a show that earned 25 Emmy Award nominations and secured nine wins. The trio extended their collaboration to The Idol. The series aired on HBO from June 4 to July 2. Unfortunately, it was canceled after one season in August.

Turen was known for his remarkable photographic memory

Known for his remarkable photographic memory, Turen could reportedly recollect every film frame he had ever seen. As an artist, he possessed a deep understanding of storytelling and had a unique ability to connect with talent both on and off-screen. May he rest in peace.