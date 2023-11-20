Super Junior's Kyuhyun injured in backstage knife attack; shares statement

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Super Junior's Kyuhyun injured in backstage knife attack; shares statement

By Aikantik Bag 11:16 am Nov 20, 202311:16 am

Super Junior's Kyuhyun sustained a minor injury

Super Junior's Kyuhyun suffered a minor injury during a knife attack backstage at a musical theater in Seoul, as reported by his agency, Antenna. The incident unfolded when a woman in her 30s brandished a knife at an actor. Kyuhyun, who was nearby, intervened and sustained a small cut on his finger. The assailant has been apprehended and charged with special intimidation, with the investigation still underway.

2/3

Agency issued statement on Kyuhyun's health

Antenna released a statement addressing the situation, confirming that Kyuhyun received prompt medical attention for his injury on-site. "Super Junior member Kyuhyun faced a minor wound on his finger and was immediately treated at the scene of the incident." It has been reported that there is no known relationship between the attacker and the actor who was initially targeted.

3/3

Super Junior's impact on K-pop and recent activities

Super Junior, which made its debut in 2005, has been instrumental in bringing K-pop to the global stage. The group originally had 13 members but now comprises Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. In 2023, Kyuhyun, Donghae, and Eunhyuk left SM Entertainment but remained part of Super Junior.