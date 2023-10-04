Grimes seeks parental rights; does Elon Musk have custody now

Grimes seeks parental rights; does Elon Musk have custody now

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:05 pm Oct 04, 202301:05 pm

Elon Musk was in a relationship with Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes from 2018 to 2021

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's family feud has taken a new turn. Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes aka Claire Elise Boucher, with whom Musk shares three children, has filed a case against the X owner, over the custodial rights of their children. Between Musk and Grimes, who holds custody of the three children currently? Here is everything to know about their custody battle.

Why does this story matter?

Musk and Grimes took center stage since the birth of X Æ A-12 (X), their first child. Later, they were blessed with a baby daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (Y), who was born through surrogacy in 2021. Grimes and Musk were in an on-and-off relationship from 2018 to 2021. Regarding the custody case, the representatives of the two have not yet commented.

Musk-Grimes's third child stays with the billionaire

Musk shares a third child with Grimes, which was revealed in his biography written by Walter Isaacson in 2023. Their third child, son Techno Mechanicus (Tau), along with X and Y, stays with Musk and Shivon Zilis (they're co-parents but reportedly, aren't together). Though Grimes filed the lawsuit last week with a San Francisco court, the details of it are not yet known.

Previously, Grimes claimed she didn't have access to Tau

A few weeks ago, Grimes publicly appealed to let her have access to Tau, expressing her frustration. "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," read her now-deleted post.

The singer later clarified her post, calling Zilis 'amazing'

After deleting her post in which she alleged she didn't have access to her children with Musk, Grimes put out another post on September 10, apologizing for her previous post. "I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her!" she wrote in a long thread, adding that Zilis was an amazing person.

How many kids does Musk have?

Apart from the three children that Musk shares with Grimes, he is also a father to eight more children. Musk has been a father to 11 children, born to three mothers. Musk has twins with Zilis, Strider and Azure, whose names were revealed in September. The rest of the children were born to Justine Musk, the billionaire's first wife.