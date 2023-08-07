Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja appointed Tesla's new CFO

Written by Ramya Patelkhana August 07, 2023 | 09:11 pm 1 min read

Vaibhav Taneja appointed as successor of Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn

American electric automobile maker Tesla on Monday announced the appointment of Vaibhav Taneja, of Indian origin, as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Taneja—presently the chief accounting officer—will reportedly assume the CFO role as an additional responsibility, replacing Zachary Kirkhorn, who stepped down on Friday, said the automaker. Taneja has been with Tesla for over five years now and has held various financial roles.

Kirkhorn likely to remain CFO till 2023 end

Tesla hasn't revealed the reason behind the exit of Kirkhorn, who's been associated with the automaker for 13 years. However, reports said Kirkhorn would remain the CFO until 2023 end to ensure a smooth transition. "Being a part of this company is a special experience...I'm extremely proud of the work we've done together since I joined over 13 years ago," Kirkhorn stated on LinkedIn.

