Singapore: Indian chef jailed for molesting 2 teenage girls

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 24, 2023 | 01:31 pm 3 min read

Indian chef jailed in Singapore for molesting teenage girls

A chef from India has reportedly been sentenced to three months and four weeks in jail for allegedly molesting two teenage girls in Singapore. Identified as Sushil Kumar, the 44-year-old pleaded guilty to two separate charges of molesting the victim girls, reported the news outlet Today on Friday. The said incidents took place last year within a gap of three months.

Kumar hugged, touched, kissed victims: Report

Nearly three months after Kumar first molested a teenage girl in broad daylight near a subway train station, the accused targeted his next victim, whom he touched without consent and allegedly expressed his "love" for her even though she didn't know who he was. In both instances, Kumar spent an excessive amount of time hugging, touching, or kissing the victims, reported PTI.

First incident took place near Boon Keng train station

A Singaporean court was earlier informed that on August 2, 2022, the first victim, who was 14 at the time, was walking back home from the Boon Keng train station when the accused stopped in front of her to talk to her. Unable to understand what Kumar was saying, she reportedly thought that the accused was asking her for directions to the train station.

Kumar took selfies, made body contact with victim without consent

As per the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Delicia Tan, the victim pointed toward the station, but Kumar responded by wrapping his arms around the girl's shoulders and making body contact with her without consent. Kumar also kept hugging the girl and allegedly kissed her right cheek numerous times. Furthermore, he also used his phone to take several selfies of himself and the girl.

Kumar tried contacting victim on WhatsApp: Report

After the 44-year-old accused left, the 14-year-old girl allegedly ran home and told her mother about the incident, and they filed a police report that evening. A probe later revealed that Kumar also sent two texts on WhatsApp to the teenage girl, tried to video-calling her two times, and even sent her another text containing two emojis, one of which was blowing a kiss.

Second molestation incident involving Kumar

On November 8, the second victim—19 at the time—was waiting at the lift lobby of a housing block when Kumar, who intended to outrage her modesty, touched the teenager's arm. Reportedly, he then asked her about her race and told her loved people of her race and stroked her arm. When the teenager attempted to move away, Kumar reportedly persisted and rubbed her arm.

Kumar arrested by cops on November 8

Once she reached the 15th floor, the victim rushed out of the lift and returned home to inform her mother about what had happened. While it is still unknown if the 19-year-old filed a police report after the incident, Kumar was arrested on November 8 at his residence after the cops seized surveillance footage from the lift.

Details on sentence awarded to Kumar

While delivering the judgment, District Judge Paul Chan asserted he didn't accept Kumar's claim of remorse, adding someone who is actually remorseful wouldn't go on to commit the same offense twice. Reportedly, the judge also added it was disconcerting that the accused targeted victims who were vulnerable and behaved persistently and brazenly when he committed his offenses in public places.

