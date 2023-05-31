Business

India's economic growth for this year estimated at 7.2%

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 31, 2023, 06:39 pm 1 min read

The economic growth was earlier estimated at 7%

India's economic growth for the current fiscal year is estimated at 7.2%, lower than the previous year's 9.1% growth, reported Reuters, citing government data. According to the report, the country's economic growth accelerated to 6.1% in the March quarter. Notably, the central government earlier estimated the annual growth to be 7%.

India's manufacturing sector output rose 4.5% on-year: Report

The report revealed that in the March quarter, India's manufacturing sector output rose 4.5% on-year, compared to a 1.1% contraction in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, farm output increased to 5.5%, compared to 3.7% growth in the same period. A Reuters poll predicted 5% growth for the March quarter, but Asia's third-largest economy expanded much faster than that.