Sensex gains 232 points, Nifty settles near 19,600 mark

Written by Akash Pandey August 07, 2023 | 04:08 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,787 points

On Monday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.35% to 65,953.48 points while the Nifty climbed 0.41% to 19,597.3 points. The midcap indices also edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 0.43%, to settle at 10,787.8 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY REALTY topped the list, edging up 1.54%, 1.11%, and 0.58%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Divis Labs, M&M, and SBI Life Insurance, adding 4.41%, 4.25%, and 2.73%, respectively. Britannia, SBI, and Bajaj Auto emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.89%, 0.94%, and 0.89%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.59% to 3,268.83 points while the Hang Seng Index too declined 0.01% to 19,537.92 points. The Nikkei Index witnessed a rise of 0.19%, closing at 32,254.56 points. In the US, NASDAQ shed 0.36% to 13,909.24 points.

INR goes up 0.12% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.12% to Rs. 82.75 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 59,390, but the silver futures dropped Rs. 534, or 0.74%, to Rs. 71,944. The crude oil futures slipped 1.06% to $82.01 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,031.58, which is a 0.03% decrease from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,831.86, up by 0.18%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $242.62 (0.78% down) and $0.2924 (0.68% down), respectively. Finally, down 1.12% from yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.07452.

