Technology

Tesla launches Apple AirPower-like $300 wireless charger: Should you buy?

Tesla launches Apple AirPower-like $300 wireless charger: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 26, 2022, 12:25 pm 2 min read

Tesla's wireless charging solution has a total of 30 coils (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla has announced its first-ever wireless charging solution, similar to Apple's failed AirPower project. Inspired by the Cybertruck, this Qi-based charging platform has an angular, metallic design. It can charge up to three devices at once, with up to 15W power delivery to each. The product is up for pre-bookings via Tesla's e-store for $300 (Rs. 24,850). It will start shipping in February 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Back in September 2017, Apple announced a wireless charging mat, named AirPower, alongside iPhone X.

The product had the ability to wirelessly charge three devices at the same time with free-form placement on the surface.

However, the company canceled the wireless charging solution in 2019 for not meeting its high standards.

Several years later, Tesla has now accomplished what Apple could not.

The charger can be placed flat or at an angle

Tesla's wireless charging platform has a premium Alcantara surface, surrounded by an angular and metallic frame, which is inspired by the Cybertruck. It has a tiny Tesla logo on the front. The product also comes with a detachable magnetic stand, allowing users to lay the charger on flat ground or at an angle, to better view the charging device.

Its surface allows free placement of devices

Tesla's wireless charging platform can charge three devices at a time, providing up to 15W power delivery to each. It makes use of 'FreePower' technology, which lets users place their devices anywhere on the charging surface, without any precise alignment. The Qi-based charger is equipped with 30 coils. It draws power from a 65W fast-charging adapter which is supplied in the box.

The product will start shipping in February 2023

Tesla's wireless charger is currently up for pre-order via the company's online store for $300 (roughly Rs. 24,850). The product will begin shipping in February 2023, as per the company.

Should you pre-book Tesla's wireless charger?

At $300, Tesla's wireless charger is more of a luxury product. The charger looks good and does permit the free placement of devices but charging speed is slow. After all, we already have wireless chargers supporting 50W. If you don't have budget issues, having a Tesla wireless charger is cool but talking from a utility view point, there are better options out there.