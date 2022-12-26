Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 26: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 26, 2022, 10:01 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently available on the Android operating system (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers a variety of in-game combat items, which can be obtained by using real money as well as redeemable codes. If you are unwilling to spend resources, redeemable codes can help you fill up your inventory with the necessary supplies. Here are the codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Players need to possess a variety of in-game items to engage with an adversary on the battlefield.

Therefore, Free Fire MAX designers frequently publish alphanumeric codes that allow players to unlock reward points, combat equipment, and weapons for free.

This rewards program has helped 111dots Studio, the maker of the game, in keeping mobile gamers interested in their battle royale game.

Codes can be accessed only via Indian servers

There are some prerequisites to redeeming Free Fire MAX codes. For instance, individuals can claim each code just once. The codes can only be accessed through Indian servers. Additionally, they are valid for a duration of 12 to 18 hours post-release. Each code is assigned an in-game item, which can be a costume bundle, loot crate, weapon, diamonds, skin, pet, emotes, or more.

Here are the codes for December 26

The Free Fire MAX codes mentioned below can help players gather a variety of in-game resources. MSJX-8VM2-5B95, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, W4GP-FVK2-MR2C, WCME-RVCM-USZ9 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-WFNP-P956 MQJW-NBVH-YAQM, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes on the reward redemption site at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to access your account. Enter a redeemable code in the text field and press "Confirm." Then click on "Ok." You can pick up the reward from the game's mail section after each redemption.