Vikram's 'Dhruva Natchathiram' release rescheduled to November 30? Unraveling mystery

By Tanvi Gupta 04:55 pm Nov 26, 202304:55 pm

New release date likely set for Vikram's ''Dhruva Natchathiram'

Fans were left in dismay when the highly-anticipated Tamil film Dhruva Natchathiram—starring Chiyaan Vikram—underwent an unexpected release date shift. It was initially set for a Friday (November 24) release, but confusion ensued as ticket bookings didn't open on Thursday. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon later confirmed its postponement on social media. Now, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, a new release date has been set for Thursday (November 30). Let's decode this case.

Menon addressed delay in 'Dhruva Natchathiram's release

Menon shared a message on his social media account on Friday, saying, "Sorry, Unable to get Dhruva Natchathiram to the screens today. We tried our best. But looks like we need a day or two more (sic)." Notably, Menon first announced Dhruva Natchathiram in 2013, with Suriya as the lead, who eventually backed out due to creative differences. However, the film—which began production in 2017—faced continuous delays reportedly due to financial challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a look at the announcement post

Legal issue caused film's delay? What we know

Reports suggest Dhruva Natchathiram faced a setback due to certain legal complications. Two cases were filed against Menon and his team over the film's release. The Madras High Court ordered him to repay Rs. 2cr to the production company, All In Pictures, and ensure its release by Friday, which didn't happen. The current delay may be attributed to Menon's failure to fulfill this financial obligation. This movie is the first of the two-part series, directed, produced, and co-written by Menon.

'Dhruva Natchathiram' likely to hit theaters on November 30

Amid the ongoing saga of release date changes, Dhruva Natchathiram might now premiere on Thursday (November 30), according to Bala. In fact, unofficial posters circulating on social media also displayed the same as the potential release date, but there hasn't been any official confirmation from the team. Meanwhile, among the films releasing next week that could pose stiff competition to Dhruva Natchathiram are Animal, Sam Bahadur, Annapoorani, Parking, Naadu, Soorajan, and Varalam Va.

Menon's film inspired by events of 26/11

Recently, Menon shared with The Hindu that the concept of Dhruva Natchathiram stemmed from a 2008 article after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The filmmaker emphasized that the movie introduces a distinct world for viewers, intentionally keeping the team's "backstories" undisclosed initially. The film centers on John, a covert operative, heading "The Basement," an elite team committed to discreetly dismantling terrorist organizations.