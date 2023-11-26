British chef's words helped Prachi to not quit 'MasterChef' challenge

Prachi Agarkar was the third contestant to be eliminated from 'MasterChef India'

Prachi Agarkar has had a roller coaster ride on her MasterChef India journey. The now-eliminated Mumbai contestant has presented some of the most zhanzhanit (Marathi for spicy) recipes. Agarkar once almost decided to quit a challenge over a broken plate but passed it eventually. In an interview with NewsBytes, she recalls how British celebrity chef Marco Pierre White motivated her to finish the challenge.

Do you recall any conversation with Chef White?

I had stopped thinking rationally when my plate broke and I was asked not to serve the dish. I was on the verge of quitting the British celebrity chef's challenge. That's when he came and motivated me. He said that I must learn to face tough challenges as a chef. His words of affirmation made me pass his challenge.

Apart from White's, which was the toughest challenge?

The liquid-to-dessert challenge by Chef Tejasvi Chandela was a tough one. It was tricky to convert a liquid into a dessert. I'm a savory cook, and my strength lies in it. Though I make desserts at home, I'm not really a baker. I'm someone who has an upper hand at cooking savory dishes, especially with Indian flavors, masalas, and tadkas.

How has life changed since 'MasterChef India'?

Post MasterChef, I have received so much appreciation, especially from my fellow Maharashtrian community, because of the fact that I promoted Maharashtrian cuisine on a global platform. Somewhere I feel Maharashtrian cuisine hasn't received the recognition, unlike other regional cuisines. Earlier, I was only a food content creator, but now I've climbed a ladder, and people have started to recognize more of my work.

If you could, how would you change your performance?

After getting eliminated and watching the episodes, I realized that I was working under a lot of stress. I'm a person who can't work under pressure; it's a weakness that I'm aware of and what led to my downfall. I should have enjoyed the process of cooking rather than being in tension because stress didn't bring out the best of me in the kitchen.

A lesson you learned during 'MasterChef India'

A lesson that the show taught me is that life will always throw a lot of surprises at you. There are going to be obstacles and twists and turns. Be it in the MasterChef kitchen or somewhere else, a situation can change at any moment. Even in the toughest situation, you have to keep your calm and stay strong to fight the odds.

Which contestant(s) are you rooting for, and why?

I'm rooting for Mohammed Aashiq. Apart from the fact that he is a great friend, he is also an excellent cook. I'm wishing for him to not only make it to the top three finalists but also win the show. He is truly deserving and has so much talent. Another contestant that I'm looking forward to seeing in the finals is Nidhi Sharma.