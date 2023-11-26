Neena Gupta thinks feminism is 'faltu,' says, 'women need men'

By Isha Sharma 02:03 pm Nov 26, 202302:03 pm

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has stirred a debate with her recent statement on women, feminism, and "women's need for men." Gupta was in a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia wherein she branded feminism "faltu" (useless or needless) and shared anecdotes from her life to substantiate her claims. She added, "Men and women are not equal." Here's more of what she said in the interview.

She asked women to focus on financial independence

Gupta told Allahbadia in Hindi, "I want to say it's not necessary to believe in 'faltu feminism' or the idea that 'women are equal to men.'" "Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work." "If you're a housewife...don't look down upon it; it's an important role. Boost your self-esteem and avoid thinking of yourself as small. That's the main message."

Why Gupta mentioned 'men's pregnancy'

Gupta continued, "Additionally, men and women are not equal." Supporting her view, she said, "The day men start getting pregnant, that day we will be equal." Giving an example, she shared how she missed an early morning flight once because a man stalked her, but the next day, her male friend dropped her, and she made it in time. Gupta asserted, "Women need men."

Wants to become someone who doesn't need anyone

Gupta added she was working on becoming "somebody who does not need anyone." She said, "I know a person very closely who does not need anybody and does not have friends. Women throw themselves at him... But he is happy alone." However, Gupta said she isn't there yet as she worries if her daughter—Masaba Gupta—doesn't answer her calls or her husband doesn't call her.

Her projects in 2023 and upcoming titles

This year, Gupta has appeared in an array of projects. These include movies such as Shiv Shastri Balboa, Lust Stories 2, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and Ishq-e-Nadaan. She was also part of the cast ensemble of Charlie Chopra on SonyLIV. Up next, she will be seen in Panchayat Season 3, Metro... In Dino, and Pachhattar Ka Chhora, co-starring Randeep Hooda.