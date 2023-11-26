Box office: 'Farrey' fails to impress; collections indicate struggle

By Tanvi Gupta 12:58 pm Nov 26, 202312:58 pm

Alizeh Agnihotri-led 'Farrey' was released in theaters on Friday

Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, stepped into the world of cinema with her debut film, Farrey, directed by Soumendra Padhi (Jamtara). Despite Agnihotri's noteworthy acting skills, the film faced a challenging start on Friday at the box office. It recorded a shockingly low opening of only Rs. 50 lakh. The second day saw no significant improvement, maintaining a subdued trajectory in terms of collections.

Why does this story matter?

Agnihotri's Farrey is grappling with competition at the box office from Khan's latest Tiger 3. Despite expectations of a weekend pickup, the film shows no significant improvement, hinting at a challenging road ahead. Khan mentioned at the Farrey trailer launch that it was initially slated for a direct-to-digital release. Considering its performance, the question arises: would it have been better as an OTT release?

'Farrey' fails to impress at the ticket windows

Despite Khan's extensive promotional efforts for his niece's debut film, the box office figures tell a different story. Per Sacnilk, the film opened with a modest Rs. 50 lakh and added an estimated Rs. 60 lakh (India nett) on Saturday, bringing the total to Rs. 1.1cr. Even with active promotions, Farrey struggled to draw audiences, with an overall 11.34% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Know everything about 'Farrey'

Farrey has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, Athena, and Reel Life Production. Agnihotri aside, the Padhi directorial also stars Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni. The movie is said to draw inspiration from real-life events, in which Agnihotri plays a school topper entangled in a cheating racket for easy money.

Here's what Khan told Agnihotri before her debut

In an interview with OTTplay, Agnihotri shared the valuable advice she received from her uncle, Khan, before her debut. "The one thing he did tell, in terms of acting advice, is he made a joke—'Don't overact and subtlety is the best thing that you can do.'" The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, which Khan attended, too.